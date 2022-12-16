Russia’s Colonized Populations Can Do Without All the “Westsplaining”

This subgenre of “Westsplaining” has a lengthy pedigree. Not only did we see it with Bush and Ukraine, but Poland and the Baltic states experienced similar Westsplaining back when those nations first started asserting their own independence. Nor is it necessarily limited to the Russian empire; during the crumbling of the British, French, and other European empires, criticisms of the “viability” of former colonies was never far from European officials’ lips. If anything, “Westsplaining” is as old as European empire. And with Russia as the final European empire remaining, it’s perhaps not a surprise that we’re starting to see this “Westsplaining” reemerge as the Kremlin’s grip on its colonies begins slipping.

But the entire framing behind this kind of “Westsplaining” is analytically stunted. Not only is it ironic—it’s the Russian Federation, not Moscow’s colonies, that grows less and less viable by the day—but it also forces Western policymakers to miss the opportunities that present themselves. For instance, instead of building early, deep links with Ukraine, the U.S. routed much of its post-Soviet policy through Moscow, not least out of a concern for the “viability” of the newly independent states. Likewise, the emphasis on downplaying these colonies’ “viability” has also led Western policymakers to miss a bigger story: Russia’s inherent fragility. As Mikhail Khodarkovsky, one of the leading scholars on Russian colonialism, recently wrote, “Centuries of pent-up bitterness and frustration over rule by Moscow may spill into a military confrontation and civil war.… If and when that happens, Russia will fall apart as the empire of the czars and Soviet Union did.”

It is also the case that these claims against the viability of new states are wrong. Take Sakha, for example: Russians first began slaughtering the Sakha in the 1630s, with Russian forces requiring over a half-century to finally subdue them and begin seizing their land, installing slavery, torture regimes, and routine hostage-taking as matters of course. “To the Sakha, Russian rule brought all the usual ills,” Anna Reid wrote. During that half-century of initial Russian conquest, the Sakha population fell by as much as 70 percent.