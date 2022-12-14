Is Elon Musk the Worst Boss Ever? An Investigation.

Another type Musk conforms to is the Meat Cleaver Boss. In addition to laying off half Twitter’s workforce, Musk canned about 200 hourly Tesla workers in June. But he’s no “Chainsaw” Al Dunlap, who made a career out of laying off employees en masse at companies like Scott Paper and Sunbeam, then wrote about it in a book titled Mean Business that made Ebenezer Scrooge look like a softie. Here’s how a Washington Post reporter described Dunlap’s method in 1998:

In his first day of work at Lily-Tulip in 1983, Dunlap walked into a conference room and fired all but two of the company’s senior managers. At Scott Paper Co. in 1993, he laid off one-third of the work force, or 10,000 employees. After being hired to fix Sunbeam in 1996, he replaced most of the executives within days of his arrival. Three months later, he outlined a plan to lay off half of the company’s workers.

Dunlap received his comeuppance in 1998 when Sunbeam’s board fired him amid falling sales. The company declared bankruptcy three years later. “The most important person in any company is the shareholder,” Dunlap wrote in Mean Business. But in 2002 Dunlap paid $15 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that accused him of inflating stock prices at Sunbeam and $500,000 to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission action on accounting fraud. The latter barred him from ever serving again as officer or director of a public company. Dunlap died in 2019, unmourned by the wider world except Florida State University, which named its Tallahassee campus football athletic training facility after him and put a statue of the old bastard out front.