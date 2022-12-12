Elon Musk Gets Booed Off Stage By Thousands of People at Dave Chappelle Show

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr



pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

Musk’s performance was doomed from the beginning, given how Chappelle introduced him. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, almost inviting boos from the 18,000-seater stadium.

Musk paced back-and-forth across the stage while Chappelle attempted to redeem the moment.



“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” he quipped. He could have left it at that. But alas.