Failed Coup Leader of the Year: Kari Lake

As the war room vibe moved from what The Washington Post described as “giddy anticipation” to “grim resignation,” Lake’s supporters gathered in Phoenix calling for a “revote.” Joe Oltmann, a Colorado-based conservative podcast host known for making violent threats in the past, summoned his fans to Arizona, instructing them, “You make sure that when you’re out there and you shut it down, and you have 5,000 cars on the street, and you’re all out there having a barbecue, you’re well armed.” Far from “5,000 cars,” the crowd peaked at no more than a few hundred, as Arizona Right Watch reported, “and only the most dedicated few dozen stuck around.” That included members of the Scooby Doo Crew—an offshoot of the QAnon splinter group holding vigil for more than a year in Texas awaiting the return of JFK Jr.—who arrived in an R.V. made to look like the Scoobymobile, with Trump’s face added to the gang. The promised big names, like Bannon, didn’t show.

In the absence of real momentum, there were only conspiracy theories. Even these were repeats, as Jerod MacDonald-Evoy reported for the Arizona Mirror, like the one claiming that votes were fed to 165,000 chickens who were then set on fire to ensure the ballots’ destruction, first promulgated about the 2020 election but floated again by a “revote” guy when the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met to certify the 2022 election. The board of supervisors did not buy the chicken story and by early December had certified the tally, as had the rest of the state. A “sham certification,” Lake pronounced on Steve Bannon’s War Room show, adding, “History will never forgive them.”