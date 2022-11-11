The Attempt to Anoint Ron DeSantis as Trump’s Heir Will Fail

The fact that Rubio and DeSantis received more or less the same number of votes hardly suggests that the governor is a generational political talent. A simpler explanation is that DeSantis and Rubio both benefited from an incredibly successful multi-year voter registration and outreach campaign by Republicans and the simultaneous collapse of the state’s Democratic Party. Florida has a lot more Republicans than Democrats now. It’s a red state. It elects Republicans like Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio to office.



It’s possible that the effort to paint DeSantis as the hero of the midterms and Trump as the villain will succeed—it certainly won’t fail for lack of trying. The Murdoch empire has come out strongly against Trump and for DeSantis. Fox News labeled Trump the “biggest loser” of the midterms; the New York Post mocked “Trumpty Dumpty” (who naturally had a big fall) on one cover and labeled DeSantis “DeFuture” on another. The Wall Street Journal editorial board, which boosted and defended Trump throughout his presidency, cut him loose, also labeling him the party’s “biggest loser” in an unintentionally hilarious op-ed.



Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat. The GOP was pounded in the 2018 midterms owing to his low approval rating. Mr. Trump himself lost in 2020. He then sabotaged Georgia’s 2021 runoffs by blaming party leaders for not somehow overturning his defeat. That gave Democrats control of the Senate, letting President Biden pump up inflation with a $1.9 trillion Covid bill, appoint a liberal Supreme Court Justice, and pass a $700 billion climate spending hash.

If Trump was such a loser, then why did The Wall Street Journal editorial board back him over and over and over again? But the editorial board is not, in this case, wrong. There is considerable evidence to suggest that Trump is a drag on GOP hopes, even if he does bring out non-traditional and erratic voters when he is on the ballot. There is also, however, a considerable amount of evidence that voters vastly prefer the real thing—Trump—to knock-offs and retreads: In elections where Trump is not on the ballot (think Georgia’s 2021 senate run-offs) Republicans run behind him. As this year’s midterms demonstrated, even Trump hand-picking candidates doesn’t instill those candidates with Trump’s essence, nor does it guarantee his voters will turn out in droves.

