Now Let’s Prosecute Donald Trump for His Crimes

Trump’s corrupt effort to stop the certification of the election and defraud the country—which is to say, steal the election—is serious enough. These charges connect Trump and others to what is undeniably sedition, and that matters to hold Trump accountable and to chill powerful public leaders’ denial of the dangerous hate that Trumpism has fomented. He knew he lost the election, directly participated in recruiting lawmakers to a fake elector scheme and to recruit Pence to his and his co-conspirators’ plan. During the first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, Trump called on the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” despite his apparent knowledge that they were white supremacists, and he demanded armed people be allowed to his rally, encouraged them to go to the Capitol, and refused to denounce the violence and ask seditionists to go home. He even tweeted an incitement against Pence for refusing to do his bidding.

Two foot soldiers have already been tried and convicted of seditious conspiracy: Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, both of the Oath Keepers. Members of the Proud Boys—which formed in 2016, inspired by Trump’s racism and misogyny—are on trial now for seditious conspiracy. Their conviction is likely, given the documentary evidence of their highly designed plan for January 6 and the fact that one of their members has already become a witness for the prosecution. But the Proud Boys will continue to be a violent, intimidating, racist, sexist, homophobic local presence around the country, and it will be so much harder for politicians and pundits to embrace them or deny their violent behavior and hate-filled views.

Trump henchman Roger Stone has a history of relationships with both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. He sought a relationship with them as early as 2018, calling himself a member. He was caught on video with two defendants on trial for seditious conspiracy in December 2020. He was also with Oath Keepers on the morning of January 6. Stone was one of the subpoenaed witnesses who asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in the face of questions about his communications with Trump, Oath Keepers, and the Proud Boys, related to the events of January 6. The committee has evidence Stone was in direct communication with the White House during the lead up to the insurrection. On December 27, 2020, a message from Representative Scott Perry, whom the committee referred for ethics investigation, alerted Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Stone had messaged Meadows on Signal, the encrypted chat app.