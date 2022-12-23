Now Let’s Prosecute Donald Trump for His Crimes

Donald Trump is responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. That is irrefutable thanks to the bipartisan January 6th committee’s powerful and penetrating report released on Thursday. The question now is whether Trump will be prosecuted for his role in what has already produced guilty verdicts for the foot soldiers in the insurrection. Many analysts have already picked over the bones of the four criminal referrals the committee made to the Department of Justice earlier this week, some also pointing out that “seditious conspiracy,” the most dramatic potential criminal charge, is not part of the committee’s criminal referral. As Representative Jamie Raskin made clear on The ReidOut on MSNBC, they just didn’t have enough evidence for it. Too many members of Congress refused to cooperate, and many witnesses asserted their right to stay silent because answering questions would make them look guilty. Evidence of seditious conspiracy may exist, but it will be up to the DOJ to find it.

The January 6 report still shares copious evidence of serious crimes, including Trump assisting sedition. The committee found he “provoked” the violence of that day, “purposely” lied about a rigged election that fed it, “knowingly” and “corruptly” pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes, “unlawfully” pressured state officials to change election results, and refused for hours to ask the violent insurrectionists to stop and go home. The report’s words are legal and designed to build the case for their criminal referral, and they put Trump in the middle of the action, not just the sidelines. Now, Trump must be called to account, along with his henchmen. But the reasons for doing so go beyond personal accountability, even if he isn’t charged with seditious conspiracy. As Raskin said at the final hearing, “authoritarian parties … do not accept the results of democratic elections when they lose; and they embrace political violence as legitimate. And the problem of incitement to political violence has only grown more serious in the Internet Age…” This is why prosecution matters.