Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are The New Republic’s 2022 Scoundrels of the Year

One day in 1986, in Ronald Reagan’s Washington, a man and a woman met. It was at a conference on affirmative action, which both vehemently opposed. They had made long journeys to get there. She was from comfortably middle-class Omaha, Nebraska, where her ultraconservative parents—her mother was an ally of Phyllis Schlafly, who led the opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment—steeped her in their politics. He came from poor and Black small-town Georgia, where he was instilled with no strong political passions; those came later, as an undergraduate at Holy Cross and after he grew to feel condescended to because he sensed that his Yale Law degree was assumed, in the eyes of those interviewing him for a job, to have been an affirmative action gift.

People meet in all kinds of different ways, but it’s of interest that these two asteroids from such different points of origin bumped into each other because of the movement to which each adhered. That movement has informed and solidified their bond. It has moved them further and further to the right over the years, as the movement has done the same. And it has made them, these three decades later, the most corrupt couple in Washington by far.

Clarence Thomas, now concluding his thirty-first year as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, has spent years flouting the ethics rules to which all federal judges except Supreme Court justices must adhere. Ginni Thomas has spent those same years in the thick of the right-wing infrastructure that has pushed cause after cause after cause—many of which have eventually made their way to the Supreme Court. She has maintained that the two operate in “separate lanes” professionally. It’s a line that kinda-sorta worked, since no one could ever prove that they whispered conspiratorially to each other at night that if she did this and he did that, voilà, Roe v. Wade would go down (although it makes one wonder what they did talk about, if not that sort of thing, given how immersed both are in the project to save America from liberals).