Kevin McCarthy’s Pledge To Impeach Mayorkas Is A Gift To Democrats

That an aspiring House speaker should endorse a crackpot plan to impeach a Cabinet member demonstrates how thoroughly captive the GOP remains to its nutbar flank. The last time House members talked up impeaching a Cabinet member was nine years ago, when the now-retired Texas Republican Pete Olson and ten other Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against then-Attorney General Eric Holder. Then-House Speaker John Boehner resisted the effort on the grounds that it was a political loser. Indeed, the “Impeach Holder!” campaign raised $2.1 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee over a single weekend. Thanks, Pete!

In the intervening years, GOP derangement hasn’t become less reliable as a Democratic fundraising theme; it’s become more so. But it’s no longer possible for a GOP party leader to resist partisan impeachment calls. Efforts to impeach Cabinet members are especially quixotic because the House has never impeached a sitting Cabinet official; when evidence of serious misbehavior surfaces, such people nearly always just resign.

The closest we ever came to a Cabinet impeachment was in 1876. Evidence surfaced that Secretary of War William Belknap had accepted bribes. As the House prepared to impeach Belknap, Belknap confessed his crime to President Ulysses S. Grant and resigned. The House, all dolled up with noplace to go, impeached Belknap anyway, arguing this was legitimate because the vote was being held on the same calendar day as Belknap’s resignation. The Senate concluded it was a waste of the legislature’s time to convict an official no longer in office and acquitted Belknap, who on that same day was indicted by a grand jury. The district attorney then dismissed the case at Grant’s request on the dubious grounds that Belknap had suffered enough. (Yes, Virginia, the Gilded Age was more corrupt than our own.) Since then, the House has impeached ten federal judges and two presidents but no Cabinet officials, past or present.