Kevin McCarthy’s Pledge To Impeach Mayorkas Is A Gift To Democrats

“What specific crimes would you be investigating for a potential impeachment trial?” asked a reporter at the scene. It was a perfectly obvious question that McCarthy had absolutely no idea how to answer.

McCarthy ought to have been well prepared for someone to ask what he was playing at, especially considering the fact that he’s advocated for Mayorkas’s removal since last April. In order to impeach a government official, the House of Representatives needs to identify evidence of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” and McCarthy, who’s never been accused of quick-wittedness, couldn’t name even a suspected crime. “We first take the investigation, the orders,” McCarthy said, as the rusty hamster wheel inside his cranium inched forward. Investigation of what? “Lying to the American public,” McCarthy said.

Ahem. If lying to the American public is an impeachable offense, then McCarthy committed one in April when he publicly referred to a New York Times story about him as “totally false and wrong.” The story in question reported that in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, McCarthy told congressional colleagues that he would urge President Donald Trump to resign (“I’ve had it with this guy”)—only to fall meekly back in line five days later. There has never been any question that McCarthy flat-out lied in denying the Times story, which was substantiated by a tape recording available to any human with an internet connection.