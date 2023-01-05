The Speaker Fight Makes Congress Look Like Parliament, and That’s Not a Pretty Sight

antagonism between Congress and the executive is chronic. The basic fact in Washington under the division of powers is the absence of final responsibility. You can never fix the blame. And the delays are interminable.

Strout continued to sound variations on this theme for 40 years, at which point he was succeeded as TRB columnist by the similarly Anglophilic Michael Kinsley, who in turn was followed by a succession of writers of whom I was the terminus. I was a little sweet on parliamentary governance too, as demonstrated, for instance, in this 1984 book review, and, more recently, when I named my Substack newsletter Backbencher. Jeet Heer, a Canadian, recommended parliamentary governance to TNR readers as recently as six years ago.

If I speak of parliamentophilia in the past tense, it’s because events of the past decade reduced its appeal. First came British Prime Minister David Cameron’s catastrophic 2013 pledge to hold a referendum on whether the U.K. should remain in the European Union. Next came the 2016 referendum itself, which the Brexit Leavers won. Next came Boris Johnson, a catastrophe unto himself. Next came Liz Truss, who tanked the economy and inhabited No. 10 a mere 44 days. Meanwhile, Israel’s parliamentary government somehow couldn’t rid itself of the spectacularly corrupt Bibi Netanyahu, whose far-right coalition government is its own political, judicial, and humanitarian catastrophe.

Now comes the GOP’s leadership crisis. To win the speakership, McCarthy promised his enemies that they could call a snap vote at any time to oust him, lowering the threshold to trigger such a vote from a majority of Republican House members to only five (and, later, to one). McCarthy also promised to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, to put more Freedom Caucus wingnuts on the Rules Committee, and to call a vote imposing term limits on House members. These concessions hardened his detractors’ conviction that he lacks a spine. Indeed, McCarthy was one vote further from the necessary 218 on Wednesday (201) than he was on Tuesday (202). As I write, we’re waiting to see whether McCarthy’s most recent round of concessions Wednesday night altered this pattern.