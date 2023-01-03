Get Ready for the Most Chaotic, Do-Nothingest Congress in Modern History

First, they’ll rescind the increases Internal Revenue Service funding the Democrats passed in the last Congress. They have repeatedly lied and said the law would unleash 87,000 new IRS agents on beleaguered middle-class taxpayers. The truth is that the funding, just under $8 billion a year for a decade, only half of which is for enforcement, is aimed at increasing audits of wealthy filers, which have dropped from 16 percent to 2 percent in recent years. This is an effort on behalf of their rich donors, to preserve their tax-cheating ways.

Another high priority is an abortion-related bill that has been kicking around for years and that would subject medical professionals to possible criminal penalties for failing to care for an infant who survives an abortion attempt. Republicans have been using this for years to argue that Democrats support infanticide. Democrats and pro-choice groups counter that laws protecting such infants already exist and that this bill could force doctors to perform procedures that could be very emotionally painful to families. Republicans may sincerely believe in the intent of this legislation, but it’s also clearly a rhetorical club they’ve tried to clobber Democrats with in the past, to little avail—North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vetoed such a bill in 2019; state Republicans thought he’d pay, but he sailed to reelection the next year. And Montana voters rejected a similar ballot measure last November.

There are, as you’d expect, a couple bills aimed at the current situation at the border. That situation is grim, and no one should deny it. But these Republican bills wouldn’t really change much. The basic fact is that 2021 saw huge increases in migration to the border among people from countries that had low numbers as recently as 2020; for example, Ecuador went from about 12,000 to around 96,000, and Venezuela from 1,200 to nearly 48,000. Ecuador has a non-extremist center-right president who has tumbled from an approval rating north of 70 percent to around 30 percent, owing in part to big spikes in the murder and crime rates driven by the narcotics trade. Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro has a hideous human rights record and is facing a humanitarian crisis. Much the same can be said of other countries where the migration numbers have spiked. The United States lacks the will, and probably even the ability, to do much about all that, so Republicans will continue to say it’s all the fault of Biden and the Democrats. But does it work? They tried to scare people about caravans in 2018 and used similar tactics in the 2020 and 2022 elections, but there’s little evidence it resonated beyond their base.