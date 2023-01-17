The Supreme Court Talks Turkey (and Sovereign Immunity)

The examples given by Halkbank to underscore this point are strange, to say the least. “President Madison did not indict Great Britain for arson for torching the White House in 1814,” the bank told the court. “President Roosevelt responded to Pearl Harbor by unleashing the full might of the American military against Japan, not a phalanx of prosecutors. Presidents Nixon and Ford did not turn to antitrust law to address the 1973 OPEC embargo; they chose diplomacy and sanctions. And President Clinton confronted Sudan’s role in bombing the U.S. Embassy in Kenya through retaliatory strikes and sanctions, not by conscripting U.S. Attorneys.”

It’s true that Madison did not bring criminal charges against British soldiers for burning down Washington. Nixon and Ford also did not use antitrust law against OPEC, which is not generally a criminal matter. But the U.S. did charge members of the Japanese government with war crimes after the country surrendered in 1945, with some charges brought against top military and civilian officials specifically for attacking Pearl Harbor without a formal declaration of war. Federal prosecutors also successfully brought cases against the individuals who bombed the embassy in Nairobi, even though they couldn’t really bring criminal charges against Sudan for harboring them. It is also somewhat awkward to see a major bank defend itself with comparisons to terrorist groups and one of the Axis powers.

On more stable ground, Halkbank also argued that the FSIA foreclosed the possibility that the Justice Department could prosecute the bank for skirting Iranian sanctions. It reasoned that since Congress went out of its way to describe the circumstances in which civil suits could overcome sovereign immunity in the FSIA, the legislature had implicitly ruled out criminal cases by not providing them with a similar framework. “Any other reading of the FSIA would reproduce in the criminal context the state of the world in the civil context Congress rejected by enacting the FSIA: courts and the executive [branch] muddling along without congressional guidance,” it argued.