Why the Special Counsel Could End Up Helping Joe Biden

Which is…well, the online Merriam Webster thesaurus lists only two antonyms for shame, and they’re both polysyllabic jumbles: impenitence and remorseless. Not graceful words, but they do make the point. The Republicans’ public posture vis a vis Trump is and will be one of utter remorselessness. Even if they give up on him in 2024 and nominate someone else, they will never, ever apologize for him. And the more guilt they feel, the more they will attack. The internal logic of this reality, then, is that the worse Trump behaves, the more they will defend him, the more they will attack his critics, and the more they project his crimes onto others.

Thus, we have James Comer of Kentucky, the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper over the weekend that he was only interested in pursuing Biden and had zero curiosity about investigating Trump. Not only that, Trump, he said—Trump!—is the victim of a double-standard here. Drink this in:

“My concern is how there’s such a discrepancy in how former President Trump was treated by raiding Mar-a-Lago, by getting the security cameras, by taking pictures of documents on the floor…That’s not equal treatment, and we’re very concerned and there’s a lack of trust here at the Department of Justice by House Republicans. That’s the outrage.”

Yes, there’s a discrepancy all right, but maybe it’s because Biden’s lawyers turned over the documents immediately upon finding them, while Trump spent several months rebuffing the FBI’s polite requests to come down to Mar-a-Lago and have a look around. Comer’s apprehension of reality mimics that of an East German judge during the Cold War-era Olympics, who saw a reality that was the opposite of the one everyone else saw.