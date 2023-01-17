Why the Special Counsel Could End Up Helping Joe Biden

Besides which, possession of such documents is against the law depending on the circumstances. The relevant section of the U.S. Code uses the word “knowingly.” In fact, it’s worth quoting: “Whoever … knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.” So for this to rise to the level of a crime, these documents will have to have been removed with knowledge and intent.

Even so, it’s hard to think of a development that is more tailor-made for the demagogues of today’s right. Demagogues use two basic tactics politically. First, they project—that is, whatever they themselves are guilty of doing, they accuse the other side of doing it. This is the old Goebbels playbook, and it works a depressing percentage of the time.

The second thing they do is attack the opponent’s strength and try to turn it into a weakness. This doesn’t go back to Goebbels. It’s fairly new. It’s what the Republicans, led by Karl Rove, did to John Kerry in 2004, to turn him from a war hero (he won a Purple Heart in Vietnam) into a coward and traitor. There was a hefty dose of projection in that one too, since George W. Bush had spent his Vietnam years in Texas. But the main point was to take away Kerry’s one unassailable credential, which to the right wing of course was very assailable because Kerry was such a vocal war critic, and it was pinkos like him who “lost” Vietnam.