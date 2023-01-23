There’s Bipartisan Agreement on One Thing: Ticketmaster Sucks

Across the Capitol in the House of Representatives, Congressmen Ken Buck and David Cicilline are expected to lead the House Subcommittee of Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law in the new term. Cicilline tells The New Republic he is “very interested” in looking at Ticketmaster in the new Congress.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she is willing to work with Republicans to hold Ticketmaster accountable and that this may provide a rare area of agreement. “There is some small consensus around antitrust,” said the New York Democrat, who called for Ticketmaster’s merger with Live Nation to be broken up. “I’m supporting unwinding that merger. I don’t believe it should’ve been approved in the first place. My hope is that the [Department of Justice] investigation is going to reveal how grave the abuse of market share and power is,” she told Rolling Stone in November.

Ticketmaster is not going down without a fight. In 2022, Live Nation Entertainment hired 26 lobbyists, paying them a total of $800,000 to defend the company’s interests in Washington. The company’s lobbying expenditures will surely grow if Congress moves aggressively against Ticketmaster.