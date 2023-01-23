There’s Bipartisan Agreement on One Thing: Ticketmaster Sucks

Ticketmaster has a dark history of confronting political rivals within the music industry. Pearl Jam was the last major live act to challenge the company in Congress in 1994. Pearl Jam filed a complaint with the Justice Department accusing Ticketmaster of being a monopoly. In an obscure House subcommittee, the complaint became an open airing of grievances on MTV by the band and its music industry allies against Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen , who, in turn, wrecked the Seattle grunge band’s subsequent tours with last-minute ticketing shenanigans.

The government all this time has done nothing to rein in the company. In fact, quite the opposite.

The government all this time has done nothing to rein in the company. In fact, quite the opposite: In 2010, the Justice Department approved Ticketmaster’s merger with Live Nation Entertainment, the company that owns the venues (and therein the concessions) where live music acts Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny perform for millions of adoring fans.

For the world’s biggest acts, Live Nation offers an all-in-one vendor that can pack stadiums for the artist who, in turn, doesn’t have to deal with a galaxy of local players in the live events space, like venue owners, concert promoters, food and beverage vendors, public officials, and other hometown luminaries looking to dictate terms for the show. Taylor Swift doesn’t have to negotiate a show in every city. Live Nation can do that for her, for fees Congressman Chip Roy finds outrageous.