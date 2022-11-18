Go Ahead and Blame Taylor Swift for Ticket Prices

Ticketmaster didn’t sell anybody a $22,000 ticket to see Swift. The dynamically priced tickets were sold within a pre-set range of $49 to $499 (plus fees). The $22,000 tickets were spotted on Stub Hub, a scalping site. Ticket scalping is the resale of tickets for a higher price. State and local governments try periodically to outlaw or limit scalping, but there isn’t a lot you can do. If Person A wants to sell and Person B wants to buy, they will probably find a way.

People like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles and Bruce Springsteen, when they agree to dynamic pricing, typically do so reasoning that if their popularity has created high demand, then some of the resulting windfall ought to be diverted from scalpers to the artists themselves. It’s hard to begrudge them this. Who would you rather pay to attend the Eras Tour, StubHub or Taylor Swift? And by setting a price ceiling on premium seats, Swift can limit the extent to which ticket-buyers get milked. There’s a big difference between $499 and $22,000. (A more dubious practice identified by John Oliver in a recent segment of Last Week Tonight is for a performer to scalp tickets held by the venue for the performer. Justin Bieber and Metallica have done this, Oliver said, citing news reports.)

We’ve started in recent years to see creative strategies to address out-of-control demand for live performances. Lin-Manuel Miranda experimented with all sorts of ways to make his monster Broadway hit Hamilton accessible to non-wealthy people, especially schoolkids, and ultimately he (or more likely, the producers) arranged for the original cast to record a performance for broadcast in movie theaters or television. (In the end, Disney streamed it on TV.) Springsteen did the same (via Netflix) with his hugely popular show Springsteen on Broadway. New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Britain’s National Theater, and various other arts organizations have been streaming content to movie theaters and TV screens for years. The technology is superb and, aesthetically, I don’t recognize an enormous difference, other than bragging rights, between being there and not. (Front row center? Yes, I’d see a difference then. But who can afford that?)