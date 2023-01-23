These Next Six Months Could Define the Biden Presidency

2. Debt limit. This showdown looms in June. It’s hard right now to see how the White House can emerge a clear winner here. Even if the House Republicans overplay their hand and push for unpopular entitlement cuts and fail to win them, Biden will probably still end up having to agree to large cuts to the domestic discretionary budget (about $750 billion out of an overall budget of more than $6 trillion) that will be unpopular with his party’s base. And if, God forbid, the Republicans do drink the crazy juice and force the country into default, the public will blame them, but the economy will suffer, and when the economy suffers, the president does as well.

It may be a longshot, but if the White House can get a handful of less extreme House Republicans to agree with all Democrats on a responsible package, then it’s possible Biden can come out of this more or less unscathed. Now is the time to study up on what a “discharge petition” is: That knowledge may serve you well this summer. Mitch McConnell, by the way, has sent signs that he’s willing to play ball on the Senate side.

3. The Economy. Inflation is still high, but it is slowing, so it may not be as dominant an economic issue this year as it was last year. There’s a new worry, however: the possibility of a recession in 2023. The recent round of tech layoffs don’t seem to bode well. If you read around on the topic, you’ll quickly see that nearly everyone is predicting some sort of recession this year. The Conference Board, which surveys Fortune 500 companies, expects a brief and mild recession. Others aren’t so sure, especially about the “brief” part. Some see a 1969-style recession, which again wasn’t terribly painful but did last almost a year.