The Dakota Access Pipeline Trades Temporary Jobs for Lives

Look at what’s been required to reach this point: When first announced, the pipeline faced resistance from a number of tribal nations along its path, most notably the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The Obama administration didn’t heed the opposition or adequately consult and obtain consent before approving large swaths of the construction, which led to the protests. The protests applied a great deal of pressure to the administration, as well as the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. Neither Obama nor Clinton clearly and strongly threw support behind the tribes. Finally, after the 2016 election, Obama used his lame-duck month to deny a permit that would have allowed the DAPL to cross the Missouri River. This was immediately undone by Trump, who also reauthorized the Keystone XL pipeline.



Since 2017, DAPL has been carrying oil from North Dakota to Illinois. The tribal nations took the case to court, claiming that a proper environmental review had not been completed. In January, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit confirmed a decision made by a lower court last summer, which pulled a crucial DAPL easement on the grounds that an environmental review had been rushed. Two weeks ago, the D.C. Circuit requested that the Corps provide an outline for its future plans regarding a crucial DAPL easement, bringing us back to today.

There is a bleak feeling of hopelessness in watching pipeline permits ping back and forth between presidencies as affected Native and other marginalized communities are relegated to the position of onlookers. But Biden’s move on Keystone, in addition to staving off the major natural gas project for at least three years, was by nature symbolic. Here was a president who, like Obama before him, made campaign promises to consult with tribal nations on domestic infrastructure projects that were charted to run through sovereign lands, and unlike Obama, Biden wasted no time in making a decision on Keystone.



As we approach the five-year anniversary of the Standing Rock protests in April, the same basic questions the protests raised have yet to be answered. Biden has the chance to follow through as he did with Keystone. There’s no good reason to wait for April.