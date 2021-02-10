The Dakota Access Pipeline Trades Temporary Jobs for Lives

The Corps is a military agency that, at Biden’s command, could conceivably use the court session to officially stop the flow of natural gas through DAPL until an extensive environmental review is completed. But on Monday, the Associated Press reported that the Corps filed for an extension with the court in hopes of delaying the decision until April. That the Corps—and by proxy, Biden—are looking to punt on the issue raises several concerns about the administration’s stated commitments to both Indian Country and a climate-friendly economy.

As reported by Bloomberg in late January, all signs point toward the Biden administration taking a hands-off approach on DAPL, opting instead to let the issue resolve itself in court. The reasons for this are fairly clear, per Bloomberg: Biden does not want to piss off labor unions, which have been clinging to the roughly 8,000 temporary jobs that DAPL will create. Brookings estimated in 2016 that just 40 permanent positions are expected to result from its operation.

There’s also the matter of optics and Biden’s Cabinet. As evidenced by the hearing for Michael Regan, Biden’s nominee for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Republican lawmakers are dead set on framing any moves by the current administration to cut down on extractive infrastructure as a direct attack on the American economy and its workers. (Again, remember that these are temporary jobs we’re talking about.) Regan’s confirmation process is expected to proceed smoothly and end with him being seated as EPA secretary. This is thanks in large part to his reputation as a compromiser, having spent his time atop the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality negotiating settlements for coal-ash cleanup with Duke Energy while also approving the company’s permits for its since-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline.