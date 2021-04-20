Republicans’ Criminalization of Protest and Cops’ Crackdown on Journalists Go Hand in Hand

The mass detentions and showing of papers, the orange jail uniform all evoke the idea that police consider journalists to be no different from “criminals,” when the only offense the media committed was exercising their First Amendment rights. Police had, of course, by that point in Minnesota turned many of the same tactics and worse on demonstrators, who know full well that saying you are being targeted for your beliefs, that you aren’t a “criminal,” is no defense in the face of imminent violence. The often unreported context for all of this is that law after law criminalizing protest—constitutionally protected conduct under the First Amendment, also—has been introduced since the racial justice uprisings of 2020. As of April, legislators in at least 29 states have considered anti-protest laws, including Florida, where Republican governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis signed one into law on Monday. Under that law, people would be granted civil immunity if they drive through protesters blocking a road—something that, in Charlottesville in 2017, resulted in a life sentence for the man who rammed anti-fascist demonstrators with his car, taking the life of demonstrator Heather Heyer. The law also makes it easier to jail protesters longer, by expanding the kinds of offenses they could be charged under and by denying bail for these until their first court appearance. The intention is clear: DeSantis stated in a signing ceremony, flanked by police, that the law was “the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.”

The letter to the Minnesota governor from news and press freedom organizations came after what look like clear violations of a temporary restraining order, or TRO, issued by District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright, meant to prevent law enforcement agencies from using threats and violence to prevent journalists from doing their jobs. The restraining order came down on April 16; that night, “after the TRO was in effect,” the letter states, “law enforcement officers have engaged in widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists.” A local television news crew from WCCO was among those detained on April 16, including on-air reporter Reg Chapman, who is Black. A WCCO anchor said, not long after the incident unfolded, “Amazingly, Reg and the photog did a live shot from their prone position—Wow Reg &crew!” That night, police also arrested 136 protesters in Brooklyn Center.

Even though journalists have faced such treatment consistently over the last year, and in fact for far longer, as those who covered Ferguson and the Occupy movement could attest, again news and press freedom organizations are left appealing to rights that courts cannot enforce and cannot prevent police from violating. “The reaction from the media was to send a sternly worded letter from a lawyer reminding police about the First Amendment and asking them politely not to do it again,” said Alec Karakatsanis, founder and executive director of Civil Rights Corps. “We must learn the right lessons: This is what the institution of policing is. It is authoritarian. Police are the greatest threat to democracy.” They don’t care about the First Amendment, Karakatsanis added. “They never will, no matter how fancy the letter.” Restraining orders have not stopped the police. Reporters repeatedly documenting their own arrests have not been enough to stop them, either, putting to rest notions of the ability of the press to expose abuses of power and to hold those responsible to account when those abusing their power do so behind a badge. We cannot look to those who repeatedly use the full power of the state to prevent the press from doing such reporting to behave differently.