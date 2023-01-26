Shut Up and Tip, You Liberal Cheapskate!

But before you get too smug, lefties, please note which geographic locales tip most and which tip least. You’d think people in blue states would tip better than people in red states because they’re wealthier and more liberal. You’d be wrong. An August survey by Toast, another digital financial services company, showed that among the top ten tipping states (according to average tip percentage), only one, Delaware (20.7 percent), was blue. Coming in first, second, and third were Indiana (21 percent), West Virginia (20.8 percent), and Ohio (20.7 percent). Wyoming (Wyoming!), New Hampshire, and South Carolina all made the top 10. Maryland, which has a higher median income than any other state, ranked 25th (19.6 percent). Massachusetts, land of Kennedys, which has a higher median income than any other state except Maryland, ranked 36th (19.2 percent). New York ranked 47th (18.5 percent), and California ranked dead last (17.5 percent). Liberals are really cheap!

Maybe people tip more in red states because the hourly minimum wage there tends to be lower. Indiana’s minimum wage is $7.25, just as stingy as the federal minimum wage, which Congress hasn’t voted to raise since George W. Bush was president. West Virginia’s hourly minimum is $8.75. By contrast, Maryland’s minimum wage is $12.50, Massachusetts’s is $15, New York’s is $14-15, depending on where you are and how big your company is, and California’s is $15.50. This is not to excuse the blue states, which ought to match their higher minimum wages with more generous tipping. But certainly guilt-tippers in red states have more to feel guilty about when they see the tip screen.

Giving hourly workers a higher base salary is a better way to compensate them than tipping. For one thing, a lot of employers use tips to reduce how much they pay in wages. This is actually enshrined in federal labor law, which allows employers to pay a lower “tipped” minimum wage of as little as $2.13 per hour. In effect, such employers say to their customers: “You like my employees so much? You pay them. I’ve got better things to do with my money.” Which is annoying to the customer and leaves the hourly worker without a reliable income stream. Also, there’s something distastefully seigneurial about the traditional social contract between the tipped and the tipper, where the latter says in effect: “You give me good service, peasant, and I’ll reward you with a nice tip.” Ugh.