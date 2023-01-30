Stop Whining About Celebrity Nepotism

If a nepo has little or no talent, then his fame will very likely diminish over time. Even if this person has a great deal of talent, her fame may diminish rapidly. I see no urgent social need to gloat when nepo babies fail to match the success of their parents. Nepo babyhood is an especially hard road for the children of bona fide geniuses. I’ve been told Jakob Dylan is a pretty good singer-songwriter, and he’s won himself some recognition, but I can’t pretend not to feel sorry for the guy, because his musical career will always be an asterisk to that of his Nobel-laureate father, the most revered living figure in popular music.

For nepo babies, the only winning strategy is to surpass your parent’s accomplishments. This has been known to happen. When we speak today of Johann Strauss, usually the person we mean is Johann Strauss II, the supreme genius who wrote “The Blue Danube,” and not Johann Strauss père, the lesser genius who wrote “The Radetzky March.” When we recite with reverence the name Martin Luther King, we almost always refer to Martin Luther King, Jr., the great civil rights leader and author of “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” and not his father, the eminent minister who preceded Martin, Jr., as pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. Strauss and King fit the definition of nepo babies to a T, but only an idiot would ever call them that because it would trivialize to the point of obscenity their large contributions to humankind.

Do some celebrities enjoy unfair advantages in life? Of course they do. Is it ungracious for such people not to acknowledge them? Sure, though I’m not aware that happens very often. If unequal opportunity is what bothers you, I guarantee that you won’t even things up by tossing pebbles at Dakota Johnson (daughter to actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith). A better approach would be to weigh public policies to enhance opportunity for those who are otherwise denied it.