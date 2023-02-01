The Urgency of Police Reform Is at the Mercy of a Divided Congress

But lawmakers sounded a cautious note early in the week on the prospects of revived talks. In a Monday tweet, Senator Lindsey Graham tentatively floated the idea of a potential agreement on qualified immunity—the judicially derived doctrine that shields government officials from being held personally responsible for violations of constitutional rights. But when Graham was asked by reporters on Tuesday whether there was momentum to revive negotiations, he replied: “I don’t know.” He said that he would talk to Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator and one of the key negotiators in previous police reform discussions.

Scott delivered a fiery speech on the Senate floor on Monday, arguing that he “never left” the negotiating table while accusing Democrats of prioritizing politics over compromise. “Politics too often gets in the way of doing what every American knows is common sense,” said Scott, who is considered a potential contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats, led by then-Senator Kamala Harris, blocked Scott’s legislation in 2020, arguing that it did not go far enough to address the issue of police brutality.

Negotiations on bipartisan legislation, led by Senators Cory Booker and Scott in the Senate and then-Representative Karen Bass in the House, began after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2021, but fell apart in September of that year. At the time, Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress, but comprehensive police reform legislation which passed in the House that year had been unable to reach the 60-vote threshold of support needed in the Senate.