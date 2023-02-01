The Urgency of Police Reform Is at the Mercy of a Divided Congress

Horsford has invited Nichols’ family as his guests to the president’s State of the Union address next week; he told the Post that he is hopeful that Biden will address police reform in his remarks. “We want him to be involved in this because it’s important enough to the American people that all of our communities are safe,” Horsford said. Representative Joyce Beatty, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, told me on Tuesday that Horsford had been “convening stakeholders”—including law enforcement, civil rights leaders and the president—to continue negotiations.

The issue may be comparable to bipartisan gun safety legislation, which Congress approved last year—the first significant measure of its kind in decades. “You may not agree on an AR-15, but you totally agree you don’t want your kid shot up and not come home from school,” Deonorine said, likening those negotiations to a potential starting point for police reform negotiations. “There is a solution, a common ground for every problem.”

Beatty argued that the language of “divided Congress” inaccurately portrayed the stakes of the issue. “When you look at what’s happening, especially recently with Tyre, we have to take words like ‘divided Congress’ out when we are talking about things that shouldn’t be political,” Beatty said, adding that the video of Nichols’ beating could spur further action. “What we witnessed the other day with Tyre, I think it should be something to help us move in a more collective direction.”