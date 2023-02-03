This Parliamentary Maneuver Will Not Save Us From a Debt Ceiling Breach

As Congress often prefers to bank on a Hail Mary pass than undertake the long game of actual compromise, some have floated the idea of circumventing House leadership altogether. Schoolhouse Rock hasn’t prepared you for this one: In theory, just five moderate Republicans could team up with all 213 House Democrats to bring a bill lifting the debt ceiling to the floor using a discharge petition.

But there are a couple of problems with this strategy, the first being that bringing a discharge petition to the House floor is a long and arduous process. The legislation must first sit in committee for 30 legislative days, and then sit on the House calendar for seven legislative days, before it can be considered. The key phrase here is “legislative days,” which indicate when the House is in session; in the month of February, for example, there are only eight legislative days. Assuming that a crew of moderate Republicans and House Democrats reached a deal on the debt ceiling on Friday—which they won’t—37 legislative days from February 3 won’t pass until late May.

Thanks to the “extraordinary measures” the Treasury Department has employed to keep the country from defaulting on its debts, the United States is not expected to hit its borrowing cap until sometime this summer. But with such a lengthy process, that would require a tight turnaround for reaching a deal. There also just happens to be another chamber in Congress that would need to sign off on any agreement, with support from all Democrats and nine Republicans needed to meet the 60-vote threshold to avert a filibuster in the Senate. The Senate would need to pass the House bill without changes—otherwise it would go back to the House, and then be under the control of the speaker. As Josh Huder of the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University so colorfully put it, using a discharge petition to raise the debt limit “would be like trying to win a Formula One race in a semitruck.”