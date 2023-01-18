The Debt Ceiling Time Bomb Is Ticking Again. This Could Be the Year It Explodes.

It’s been a while since you’ve had to think about all of this, so let’s take a pause here. To recap: The debt ceiling is the limit for the federal debt, including both publicly held debt and debt held by government agencies. Unless the limit is lifted through legislative action, the Treasury Department will not be able to borrow any more money to cover spending already approved by Congress. Raising the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending.

It’s unclear what happens when the country reaches the “X date”—the day on which extraordinary measures run out and the country risks default on its debt—but economists warn that it could send the U.S. and global economies into a tailspin. A default would likely spark panic on Wall Street and could push us into a recession, resulting in millions of job losses. The Treasury Department would be unable to make payments on Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, military pay, and veterans’ benefits, to name just a few programs critical to our nation’s functioning. On a global scale, it could mean a loss of faith in the American dollar and threaten our status as the world’s reserve currency. Even just getting close to the X date could lead to a downgrade in the country’s credit rating—as happened during the debt ceiling fight of 2011—as well as higher interest rates for American taxpayers.

Although raising the debt ceiling was never truly free of partisan considerations, the showdown in 2011 brought it to new levels of political toxicity. “Our politics has become desensitized to how much of a threat this really is. We’ve become so used to this brinkmanship,” said Laura Blessing, a senior fellow at Georgetown’s Government Affairs Institute. Blessing noted that the country came roughly as close to its X date in 2021 as it did a decade earlier, in 2011.