European Soccer Is Spending Itself to Death

For a team like Chelsea, the logic is only slightly less risky. England is currently Europe’s most competitive league, but it will send only four teams to the Champions League—currently seven are in competition, though that is being slightly charitable to both Chelsea and Liverpool, who made the final last year but currently sit in seventh. Being in the Champions League alone is worth millions; winning it, as Chelsea did in 2020, brings in more than $100 million. This allows teams to spend more—the financial laws governing world soccer are easy to stretch, as Chelsea has, but they do technically exist—which subsequently gives them a better chance to stay in the Champions League and continue the moneymaking cycle.



Some have attempted to defend the English Premier League’s financial dominance in trickle-down, Thatcherian terms. A rising tide lifts all boats: The EPL may be raiding the continent, but those teams who are selling will be able to reinvest their money next summer. This is an appealing take on events, but it’s a fantasy. The English Premier League is raking in the world’s best players and, in particular, its best young talent; there’s no reason to believe this will ever balance out. Most of Europe’s traditional elite are a mess right now. Barcelona may be first in La Liga, but they are chaotically managed and deeply in debt; Juventus is under multiple criminal inquiries and was just docked 15 points in Serie A for fraud. Both Milan teams are struggling, as is Real Madrid. England’s head start in terms of international broadcasting revenue is an incredible advantage; these teams have yet to recover from the global pandemic. The situation in the near future is poised to get worse, not better.



This all gives rise to a number of imbalances. Right now, the Premier League is, essentially, the de facto European Super League, one in which a relative minnow such as Bournemouth—a team whose stadium seats just 11,000—is suddenly fielding players who, a few years ago, would have been playing in the Champions League on the rosters of the top continental clubs. This is, in some ways, exciting—if you’re a Bournemouth fan. (It is actually exciting if you like one of England’s smaller teams who are actually good, like Brentford.) But it’s hardly competitive. The risks of financial immolation are great. Chelsea will probably never get relegated to the second division, but spending $600 million on players in a year carries long-term risks, regardless of the clever accounting tricks that are used.

