The 2022 World Cup Has Been Glorious and Depressing

He has also been the glorious and beautiful Messi we’ve always known. Never a particularly fast player, at 35 he plays much of the game at what could charitably described as a trot. And yet, in this tournament he is still superb, putting opponents on skates seemingly whenever it suits him; before Tuesday, Croatian centerback Josko Gvardiol was arguably the tournament’s standout young defender. After Tuesday, the only clip that will be circulating of him is a man fourteen years his senior putting him on his ass. But it’s no one-man band: Messi has been aided by what may very well be the best supporting cast he has ever enjoyed. That goes especially for 19-year-old striker Julian Alvarez, who may be stuck behind Erling Haaland at Manchester City but he has been pure dynamism for Argentina. He, too, is starting to believe.



What makes this a great match up is that the Argentine side is as Argentinian as the France side is French. This is at times glorious and at times very frustrating: They often play a transcendent form of football; failing that, however, they like to kick opposition players. (But in a way that’s fun! Watching Leandro Paredes kick a ball at a benchful of Dutch players after committing an obvious yellow card offense on Nathan Ake may not be your thing but if it is—this Argentinian squad is for you. It certainly is for me.) Despite lacking the services of the injured Giovani Lo Celso, their midfield has put on a series of clutch performances. Rodrigo De Paul, in particular, has done such a fine job protecting Messi that calling him a mere on-field bodyguard doesn’t do him justice. He is the leader of Messi’s Praetorian Guard; he is the type of loyalist you would expect to be walled up, still breathing, with a deceased king thousands of years ago.



What will happen in Sunday’s final? I am famously bad at predictions. The ones I’ve made during this tournament have been, somehow, even worse than I usually expect them to be. My pre-tournament bracket had Brazil and—I’m sorry—Denmark squaring off in the final. I went on Morning Joe and said that the United States would definitely beat the Netherlands 2-1. I bet on Vinicius Jr., for some reason, to win the Golden Boot. I have no idea what I’m doing. If I’ve gotten slightly better at predicting the Nobel Prize for Literature, it’s obviously come at the cost of a steep erosion of my soccer nous.

