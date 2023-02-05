The State of the Union? We’ll Know in 21 Months.

All that, and just general lying about what they stand for. Mike Pence, in floating his hopeless presidential candidacy last week, said of Social Security: “I think the day could come when we could replace the New Deal with a better deal. Literally give younger Americans the ability to take a portion of their Social Security withholdings and put that into a private savings account.” This is nonsense. The right hates Social Security because it’s a massive state program, and it’s successful, and people love it.

What do we do about minority rule? It’s a tough one. As I said, it predated Trump and will outlast him. A great first step will be eliminating the filibuster. My dream for January 20, 2025 is this. Joe Biden is sworn in for his second term. The Democrats have recaptured the House and, through some miracle, held their Senate majority and expanded it to 53. They chuck the filibuster, and they just start passing stuff, all of which can pass via simple majority and without having to go through the contortions of reconciliation: voting rights; higher minimum wage indexed to inflation; Medicare expansion; rural broadband; free insulin (yes, it’s doable and wouldn’t even cost that much); a tax on Big Pharma companies to finance opioid treatment centers; anti-monopoly laws; patent reform; more green-economy measures; and so on. They could make FDR look like he was napping on the job during those Hundred Days. All these things would be popular and would prove to voters that Washington can work—when it’s under the full control of a party that actually wants to improve their economic well-being.

Ethnonationalism. Most Americans may not call themselves liberals, but operationally, they want what we liberals want: a multiracial democracy in which discrimination is minimized and everyone has a more or less equal chance to fulfill her or his potential.