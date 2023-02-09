Progressives Saw Ron Klain as Their Line to the White House. What Now?

The official went on to argue that now Zients will have three major dynamics to deal with that Klain didn’t: the barely GOP–controlled House of Representatives, the upcoming presidential election, and the fact that a divided government makes passing legislation nearly impossible. Going forward this administration will have to look more to implementing policies through federal agencies.

“So Zients is very good with that, but in the days since that announcement, I’ve had at least a dozen progressive leaders ask me for his cell number or introductions because those relationships just aren’t there,” the former official said. “But what it really means practically is the others in that senior orbit are the ones who are going to have to carry the weight for progressives, and those are where you’re going to have complications by people who are willing to lend an ear and to partner,” the official said. “That would be your Anita Dunn, your Bruce Reed. I know that those are different relationships than that Ron had.”

Progressives are usually wary that they will only get surface-level pleasantries but nothing more when mainstream Democrats control the White House. That was a common complaint during the Clinton presidency and even during the Obama years. But two years into the Biden administration there’s a sense that they have been heard and seen. The wariness is back though with the entrance of Zients. The fear is that the pipeline that Klain created won’t exist under Zients or anyone who comes after him. But the dynamic is very different for Zients than it was for Klain. His tenure in the immediacy is about circumventing the gridlock that comes with divided government and also keeping the various wings of the Democratic confident in the Biden agenda. It’s not about proving that Biden can be progressive, it’s about showing that he will continue to be progressive.