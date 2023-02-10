Congress May Finally Decide That the War in Iraq Is Over

Young, the lead Republican sponsor in the Senate, told me that he believed the legislation has a “strong chance of meeting with success” this year, compared to the previous years that it’s been introduced. “Each time, support grows a bit, and we’ve seen that this go around. So I’m optimistic,” Young said. Support for the bill spans the ideological spectrum, with 11 Republican senators as cosponsors—more than enough to meet the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster, should the legislation also have support from all 51 Democrats.

The bill’s future in the House is somewhat murkier. Republicans now hold the majority in the House, and it’s unclear whether leadership would want to bring the bill to the floor. Cole, one of the Republican co-sponsors of the bill, told me on Thursday that he did not think “that decision has been made one way or the other.” But while Republican leadership may not see an AUMF repeal as an “urgent issue,” Cole argued that meant “we should deal with it now, without the heat of the moment.”

Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, acknowledged to reporters on Thursday that passing a repeal in the House could be difficult, but said he would work with committee Chair Michael McCaul on the issue. “If the committee can come together, then I think that we can lead and convince some other folks,” Meeks said. “Congress has the sole discretion to determine when we go and utilize force to declare war, that’s our responsibility. We need not shirk that responsibility to the White House.”