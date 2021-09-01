Washington’s Addiction to Defense Spending Will Outlast Afghanistan

“What have we lost as a consequence in terms of opportunities? I refused to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of our people,” Biden said. Findings from Brown University’s Costs of War project released this month estimate that the post-9/11 wars have cost the United States $8 trillion, including $2.3 trillion in the Afghanistan and Pakistan war zone.

Even as one war ends, however, Capitol Hill’s commitment to significant defense spending remains. The House Armed Services Committee is holding a markup of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, on Wednesday, a marathon hearing that will likely involve votes on dozens of amendments brought forward by Republican members. Markups on the NDAA are infamous for stretching late into the night, and often into the wee hours of the morning. Committee Chair Adam Smith said that there were 780 proposed amendments, although not all of them will receive votes.

Smith’s proposal for the NDAA for fiscal year 2022 would authorize $744 billion in discretionary spending for national defense, with $716 billion allocated for the Defense Department, $27.8 billion for the Department of Energy, and $400 million for “defense-related activities.” Smith’s proposal is less than Biden’s overall proposed budget for discretionary defense spending, which was $753 billion, although it was on par with the request for $715 billion for the Defense Department—a 1.6 percent increase from the enacted budget of $703.7 billion for fiscal year 2021. It is also less than the NDAA proposal adopted by the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this year, which was $25 billion more than Biden’s proposed budget at $777.9 billion.