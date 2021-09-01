Washington’s Addiction to Defense Spending Will Outlast Afghanistan

Dozens of amendments to the NDAA have already been considered and adopted en bloc with support from members of both parties. But even as Biden seeks to move on from the conflict in Afghanistan, Republicans are expected to keep the issue on the forefront. Rogers told reporters on Monday that he had roughly 50 amendments lined up to address what Republicans see as a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, promising a “vigorous debate.”

These amendments could be tough votes for vulnerable Democrats who are already toeing the line of criticizing Biden even as they may need him in the midterm elections. The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday that these will include proposals designating the Taliban as a foreign terror organization, prohibiting funding to the Taliban, and requiring the administration to provide information on what weapons may have fallen into the hands of the Taliban and create a counterterrorism plan for Afghanistan. As of noon on Wednesday, the committee already approved two amendments by unanimous consent that would require quarterly briefings from the administration to Congress on the security situation and threats in Afghanistan.

Smith pushed back against Republican efforts to put the Biden administration on the spot, saying that “if we’re going to honestly look at Afghanistan, we need to look at all 20 years.” “The idea that the only things that went wrong in Afghanistan were decisions Biden made is nuts,” he said.

Despite arguments by Republicans, the official end of the conflict does not mean that all involvement in Afghanistan has concluded; Biden said on Tuesday that the State Department will continue to pursue diplomatic efforts to evacuate any remaining American, Afghan ally or foreign national who wishes to leave the country. The U.S. military evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan in the weeks leading up to the August 31 withdrawal date, although the exodus was marred by chaos and bloodshed, including a terrorist attack by ISIS-K that killed 13 U.S. Marines and dozens of Afghans.