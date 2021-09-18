How Congress Created the Peril of Trump’s Harrowing Final Days

The U.S. Constitution vests Congress with the sole authority to declare war. But when Berman surveyed the scene, he was dismayed to find that “lawmakers lack the appetite to take responsibility” for the way the AUMF has dramatically expanded the president’s power. The truth is that Congress benefited from this arrangement and had little incentive to change: By shrugging off their responsibilities, lawmakers were allowed to retire to the cheap seats where, like a latter-day Statler and Waldorf, they take credit when the wars are going well and offer a heckler’s riposte when they’re not. It’s a great arrangement for legislators in both parties and their electoral hopes; less so for the American people, who effectively have no means of voting down the war machine.



TNR’s Matt Ford argued, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, that Congress should take action to weaken the presidency. Repealing the 2001 AUMF would be a crucial step toward that goal. President Joe Biden supports the repeal of the 2002 AUMF, which is specific to Iraq, but has been more coy about its predecessor; there are subtle indications that he supports leaving something more narrowly constrained in place. There reportedly was slow but substantial progress in repealing the 2001 AUMF earlier this year, but the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan may have dimmed hopes for now, giving Republicans—aside from a few dissenters like Senators Rand Paul and Josh Hawley—political ammunition for their position that the terrorist threat to the United States has not diminished and the AUMFs are essential to the country’s self-defense.

The old joke about Bob Woodward’s books is that they arrive at bookstores too late to solve the problems they describe. But this time it’s different. Lawmakers who shudder at what Trump did during his final days in office have the chance to reflect on the mess they created—how their fecklessness over the past two decades handed unrestrained power to an unhinged commander-in-chief who, by some accounts, was willing to risk sparking a world war to save his political career. Now is the time to claw back some of that power, lest Trump win back the presidency and look to abuse that power again.