Donald Trump Is Boring Now

But don’t expect a return to the former president’s halcyon days. Trump in 2023 is diminished in many key respects. Whereas once his finely attuned sense of personal grievance could also mirror that of his supporters, he’s become myopic in his outlook and prone to raving about a series of slights so personal and so opaque that they fail to register. His obsession with the 2020 election, while deranged, has become oddly dull—increasingly reminiscent of someone talking your ear off for the hundredth time about the night they saw a UFO. Where his sheer unpredictability once made him a news-generating machine, he is now repetitive and boring; his Saturday speeches were rote and predictable, and they received the exact amount of coverage that normal political speeches get, which is to say, perfunctory.



His ability to raise money from platforms such as Facebook is likely also diminished. As Politico’s Zach Montellaro wrote last week, “Republicans say investments in Facebook no longer translate to small-dollar donors as they once did.” The social network has “restricted ad targeting for political clients,” while Apple’s changes to its privacy features have also made tracking much harder. Trump’s triumphant return to mainstream social media platforms will be dampened by the severe limitations on his political and financial reach.



It’s possible that sometime between now and the end of the year, something might change, allowing Trump to work his brand of social media alchemy and return to the dizzying heights of media manipulation that he once commanded. Primary season has barely begun. Once it does—and an all-out, multifront war between Trump, DeSantis, and a host of red shirts begins—the attendant hype might enable Trump to regain his superpower: the ability to generate days of news coverage with 280-character outbursts. But there are heartening signs that his one formidable ability to shape the daily discourse now eludes him and that it will take more than being replatformed on Facebook to take it back.

