100 and Counting: Biden’s Pace for Confirming Federal Judges Exceeds Trump’s

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted 54–45 to confirm Gina Méndez-Miró as district judge for Puerto Rico. Méndez-Miró makes history as both the first LGBTQ judge to serve on the island’s court and the 100th of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees confirmed by the Senate for lifetime appointment during Chuck Schumer’s time as majority leader.

The pace of Biden’s judicial confirmations is historic. With Mitch McConnell as majority leader, the Senate had confirmed 85 judges by this point in Donald Trump’s presidency; Obama, just 67 during the same period. “And it’s not just record-setting in quantity,” Schumer told The New Republic on Monday. “We’ve confirmed more people of color, more women, more nominees from unique backgrounds than under any other administration at this point.”