100 and Counting: Biden’s Pace for Confirming Federal Judges Exceeds Trump’s

Indeed, 76 of the hundred judges the Senate has confirmed during Biden’s presidency have been women; 68 have been people of color (33 Black, 21 Latinos). These have included a number of historic firsts, like Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court; Judge Zahid Quraishi, the first Muslim to serve as a federal judge; Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, the first Indigenous federal judge; Judge Beth Robinson, the first LGTBQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court; Judge Tiffany Cunningham, the first Black federal circuit judge; and Judge Lucy Koh, the first Korean American to serve as a federal appeals court judge, among others.

Senate Democrats’ push to confirm judges from diverse backgrounds comes after McConnell implemented a “Leave No Vacancy Behind” approach to confirm a whopping 234 federal judges during Trump’s presidency. Trump judges were often underqualified ideologues rubber-stamped by the right-wing Federalist Society. Trump’s mostly white, male judicial confirmees have since been responsible for a number of decisions to undermine voting rights, civil rights, immigration, and student loan relief—issues that disproportionately impact communities of color.

“For our judicial system to have legitimacy in the eyes of the American people, our federal courts must reflect the diversity of our nation,” said Schumer. “This is a principle President Biden and Senate Democrats share, and that’s why during the first two years of this administration we were able to confirm more judges than either of the two previous administrations, even with a razor-thin majority.”