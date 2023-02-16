Joe Biden Has Found the Perfect Enemy

For the last week, Republicans have been fuming about Joe Biden’s claim in the State of the Union that they—or at least many of them—are committed to gutting Medicare and Social Security. Naturally, this was an uncontroversial statement in a multitude of ways: Republicans have been committed to undoing the New Deal since its inception. Just last year, Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (and therefore the guy who serves as a policy pacesetter for the party) said the GOP would put these programs to the sword if they retook both chambers of Congress by “sunsetting” them alongside any other measures that have been around for five years or more. Cutting social welfare programs is at the heart of the Republican Party—it is their nucleic idea, the one thing that has stayed consistently true about the GOP for nearly a century. Those suddenly protesting otherwise have been serving up a distinct “I am not owned!” vibe.

Much has been made about the way Biden has boxed in the opposition on these accounts; GOP leadership has, for now, taken cuts “off the table” even as they continue to hold the debt ceiling hostage. But this will likely prove to be a temporary respite. There’s no reason to expect that anything Biden said during the State of the Union has warned them off their dream of gutting these programs long-term; certainly they won’t be convinced to lend a hand in preserving them. The debt ceiling, meanwhile, remains a top concern; when the matter reaches a boiling point, as it will in the next few months, the fight could prove to be calamitous. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s other big economic problem—whipping inflation now—is waddling along, but there’s no clear policy it can implement to reverse the price rises of the last year and a half. The larger economic policy picture remains uncertain heading into 2024.

