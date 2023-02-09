Republicans Have Long Wanted to Cut Medicare and Social Security. Don’t Fall for The Fake Outrage Now.

Republicans were outraged when Biden said some of them were proposing to “sunset” the federal entitlements programs—and have since doubled down, claiming they intend to do no such thing. But not only have GOP lawmakers suggested slashing the funding multiple times in the past year, the party has been out to end the programs since they began.

I appreciate the urge to go find examples of Republicans touting cutting or eliminating Social Security. I really do. But it concedes so much. Targeting Social Security has been a core GOP policy position *for decades*. https://t.co/Sl2KzTafx8 — David Kurtz (@TPM_dk) February 9, 2023

Republicans have held a “visceral and abiding dislike” for the welfare programs since the Social Security Act was implemented in 1935, according to the historian Lewis L. Gould. Since the party took control of the House of Representatives in January, they have been weighing options to slash Social Security and Medicare, ostensibly in order to curb federal spending. GOP lawmakers are threatening to hold the debt ceiling hostage until the federal budget is reduced, and Social Security and Medicare are on the chopping block.

Mike Lee looked appalled that Biden said his party would cut Social Security funding, despite saying quite clearly on camera during his first Senate campaign in 2010, “It will be my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up from the roots and get rid of it.”