State Governments Probably Shouldn’t Be Able to Just Steal Your Money

Tyler’s lawyers argued in the lower courts that two different constitutional provisions should allow her to keep the rest of her condo’s value. One of them, the Excessive Fines Clause, is fairly self-explanatory: It theoretically bars the government from imposing excessive fines upon Americans. The other provision, the Takings Clause, generally requires the government to provide “just compensation” when taking private property for public uses.

“The County unconstitutionally kept money to which it is not entitled,” Tyler told the justices in her petition for review. “The moment a tax collector collects what he is owed, his power to take property is exhausted. Thus, the law traditionally imposes a duty on government when collecting taxes or a debt to sell seized property fairly and refund to the former owner any surplus profits after recovering what it is owed and paying any other liens. By abandoning this traditional duty, and instead taking a windfall at Tyler’s expense, Hennepin County effected an uncompensated taking or excessive fine.”

In its reply brief, Minnesota adopted the strange argument that Tyler cannot challenge the decision to keep the surplus value of Tyler’s property because, under Minnesota law, it was no longer her property at that point. “[Tyler] makes much of the fact that the County sold her condo for a sum that exceeded the tax debt,” the state argued. “But she ignores the fact that the sale proceeds she claims arise from the resale of the condo, after the redemption period had expired and the County was left to do something with the property. After state law had extinguished any interest Petitioner once had, the County was tasked with returning the property to productive use and chose to sell it.”