State Governments Probably Shouldn’t Be Able to Just Steal Your Money

That’s … exactly Tyler’s point? She argued that the state sold her property to satisfy a debt and did not give her back the surplus proceeds of the sale, and Minnesota essentially responded by saying, “Well, actually, first we said it was no longer your property, and then we sold it and didn’t give the surplus equity back to you.” Pointing to pre-1776 English law and early American property practices did not persuade the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sided with the state of Minnesota. Nor, as you might expect, did it persuade Minnesota itself, which dismissed the evidence of a property-right tradition out of hand.

The other case, Fair v. Continental Resources, is from Nebraska. Kevin and Terry Fair failed to pay just over $500 in property taxes for 2014 after Kevin was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, forcing him out of work and sharply raising their medical costs. Without notifying the Fairs, Scotts Bluff County sold a lien on their $60,000 property to Continental Resources, an oil and natural gas company, which began paying property taxes on it for the next two years. In 2018, after three years of silence, the county demanded $5,200—the original 2014 penalty plus interest and penalties—and then transferred the house’s deed to Continental when the Fairs couldn’t pay it.

In their petition for review, the Fairs emphasized that Nebraska generally does not allow surplus-retention seizures for other types of debt, like mortgage foreclosures or enforcement of court judgments. “But under Nebraska’s tax foreclosure statute, Scotts Bluff County extinguished Mr. Fair’s interest in his home by conveying full title to Continental without any ability for Mr. Fair to recover his equity,” they told the justices. Like Tyler, they pointed to a range of historical practices and patterns to show that Nebraska was an anomaly under the common law.