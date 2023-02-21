When to Panic About Bird Flu

“We haven’t seen evidence yet that this virus is enhancing its ability to be a pandemic virus in humans, which is a little bit reassuring,” Richard Webby, a virologist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s department of infectious diseases, told me. “But having said that, we also know it’s only a few mutations away from being able to do it.” And he added, “If there is a flu virus that I would not like to see in humans, this is it, just because of its ability to cause disease, how much it spreads, how much it affects different animals.”

There are a few things that make this surge different from prior outbreaks of avian influenza. One is simply the magnitude. “Over the 25 years that we’ve been tracing this virus, right now the relative risk is probably as high as it’s ever been,” Webby said, “just because of the sheer number of different animals and wild birds that are being infected.”

Also, while previous outbreaks have tended to wane with the seasons, this current outbreak shows no signs of letting up—and H5N1 seems to be establishing new reservoirs in Europe and the Americas. This is the first time it’s been detected in South America, and only the second in North America. The spread on multiple continents “is really at a scale that we have not seen before,” Seema Lakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University School of Medicine, told me. And the continued prevalence means “you continue to have the potential to gain characteristics that are going to make this virus transmissible in the human population from person to person.”