The Government Should Stop Funding For-Profit Hospice Care

Some hospice firms bribe physicians to bring them new patients by offering all-expenses-paid trips to Las Vegas nightclubs…. Other audacious for-profit players enlist family and friends to act as make-believe clients, lure addicts with the promise of free painkillers, dupe people into the program by claiming that it’s free home health care or steal personal information to enroll “phantom patients”…. In Frisco, Texas, according to the FBI, a hospice owner tried to evade the Medicare-repayment problem by instructing staff to overdose patients who were staying on the service too long. He texted a nurse about one patient: “He better not make it tomorrow. Or I will blame u.”

Usually a for-profit hospice will be looking for patients who don’t die too quickly. An elderly person with dementia is ideal because you can have dementia for a really long time, incurring little in the way of cost. Elderly hospice patients with cancer are problematic because they die too fast. A conference on “Long Term Care and the Law,” held earlier this year in Orlando, offered not one but two separate panels on “Serving and marketing to non-cancer patients in nursing homes.” (Italics mine.) Hospice companies often work in collaboration with nursing-home facilities, another favored investment these days for private equity firms.

Many studies have compared for-profit hospice care with non-profit hospice care. For-profit care does not come off well. In 2019, the inspector general’s office of the Department Health and Human Services released a report on hospice deficiencies—bad management, inadequate assessments of patients, insufficiently-vetted staff, etc.—that found 67 percent of the poor performers were for-profit hospices. A GAO report that same year revealed that 77 percent of for-profit hospice patients had the highly prized “non-cancer” diagnosis, compared to only 69 percent of nonprofit hospice patients. (Suckers!) Not coincidentally, the for-profit hospices were found to be much better than the nonprofits at extracting money from the Treasury. The GAO report also found that caregivers rated 15 percent of for-profit hospices poorly, compared to only 4 percent of nonprofit hospices.

I asked several critics of hospice care’s commercialization why Medicare consents to reimburse for-profit hospices. To my surprise, they insisted that a bright-line distinction would be unfair, because there are good for-profit hospices and bad nonprofit hospices. Well, of course—but only in the particular, not in the aggregate. The standard reformist response to stories like Kofman’s is to call for more inspections and more aggressive oversight. “The hospices that were described in that story should lose their licenses,” Joan Teno, a former hospice director and adjunct professor at Brown who’s a leading expert on the industry. But “it would be mind-boggling,” she said, if the government “could legally say, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to pay for for-profit healthcare.’”