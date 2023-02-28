The Shadow Empire That Fuels Amazon’s Dominance

The bluish-gray Amazon delivery vans are a familiar sight in American cities. Tens of thousands of them are on the road every day. Based on their livery, one could reasonably believe the vehicles are owned by Amazon and their drivers are employees of Amazon, much as UPS owns its iconic brown trucks and employs their drivers.

That inference would be wrong. Amazon’s last-mile delivery is performed, in part, by delivery service partners, or DSPs. The DSPs own the vans and employ the drivers. On paper, they are independent. In practice, though, they acquiesce to comprehensive control by Amazon through a combination of contracts and surveillance. Amazon dictates how and when DSPs deliver what. It effectively controls the delivery drivers, but, by placing a firm—the DSP—between itself and them, sheds the duties and responsibilities of labor and employment law. For instance, Amazon can terminate DSPs at which drivers are seeking to unionize—conduct that would violate the National Labor Relations Act if Amazon directly employed the drivers. (In September 2022, the National Labor Relations Board proposed to expand the definition of “joint employer” to cover such arrangements.) For now, Amazon enjoys, in the words of my colleague Brian Callaci, “control without responsibility.”

The DSPs bear the risks and burdens of entrepreneurship but without the autonomy commonly associated with it. If they lose money delivering packages for Amazon, that is on them. Amazon will not increase their payments to keep them in business. At the same time, these firms have little autonomy or discretion. They function as agents of Amazon and do what it tells them and on its terms. DSPs must meet delivery quotas to keep their contract with Amazon, which compels them to do appalling things such as suspend drivers who stop for bathroom breaks. Although not directly employed by Amazon, DSP drivers certainly experience its power.