Amazon to Managers: Can’t Bust a Union? You’re Fired.

Or it might not be legal. Marvit directed me to a 2011 decision in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sits in Cincinnati—somewhat conservative in 2011 and now considerably more so—that affirmed a manager’s firing can under certain circumstances violate the NLRA. The case, Lewis v. Whirlpool, concerned Timothy Lewis, a manager at a nonunion Whirlpool facility in Marion, Ohio. A superior told Lewis, in defiance of the NLRA, to fire two workers who were trying to organize a union. Lewis refused and was demoted. Three years later, Lewis was fired. He had been with the company 30 years.

Lewis filed a complaint with the NLRB in 2007. This was during the administration of President George W. Bush, which may or may not have had any bearing on the outcome. A regional NLRB director said Lewis had no case because he didn’t establish that he was fired specifically for refusing to violate the NLRA. Thus rebuffed, Lewis filed suit in federal court, where his case was dismissed. Lewis then appealed to the Sixth Circuit—and lost again, because the court ruled his NLRB complaint had been rejected on the merits and not for jurisdictional reasons. But the ruling made clear that “a supervisor does have a viable claim under the NLRA when terminated or otherwise disciplined for refusing to commit unfair labor practices.” Consequently, if the fired Amazon managers can prove (as Lewis could not) that Amazon fired them out of frustration that they weren’t willing to violate labor laws, they might have a case before the NLRB.

But don’t hold your breath. Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, told a Senate committee last week that the union’s filed more than 40 charges alleging labor violations in connection with the Staten Island campaign. “I myself was unlawfully terminated for engaging in protected workplace organizing,” Smalls said. Even if half the allegations didn’t hold up, it could still be pretty hard to find any Amazon managers with clean hands. (One of the allegations concerns captive meetings, which NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is trying to get the board to outlaw as an unfair labor practice.)