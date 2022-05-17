American Politics Just Got a Little More Corrupt Thanks to Ted Cruz and John Roberts

Texas Senator Ted Cruz ginned up the lawsuit in question by giving his campaign a $260,000 loan in 2018, when his re-election campaign faced a well-funded challenge by Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke. Under Section 304, his campaign could repay all but $10,000 of the loan after the 2018 election. Cruz and his campaign waited until after Election Day that year to repay the quarter-million-dollars, aside from the $10,000 that went over the limit. The FEC noted in its brief for the justices that Cruz had conceded in earlier stages of litigation that the “sole and exclusive motivation” behind the loan and repayment was to trigger a legal challenge to Section 304 itself.

Cruz told the court that Section 304 had unjustly curbed his First Amendment rights because the FEC regarded the remaining $10,000 as a campaign donation that couldn’t be repaid instead of as part of a loan that could. In theory the campaign could have paid the $10,000 back to Cruz before Election Day and then given him the rest after Election Day, but then Cruz wouldn’t have had a chance to get his name on a Supreme Court case. Cruz told the justices that Section 304 “imposes a special and significant burden” on campaign speech because it “deters candidates from loaning money to their campaigns, through the mechanism of restricting the campaign’s ability to repay those loans” and, thus, “substantially [increases] the risk that those loans will never be repaid.”

The Supreme Court has long held that campaign donations and expenditures are broadly protected by the First Amendment. At the same time, the justices have also held that Congress has a strong interest in preventing the “appearance or reality” of corruption in federal elections. Under the Roberts Court, whenever these two interests have collided, the latter interest had almost always given way. In the court’s view, “corruption” is a Thomas Nast cartoon where a Gilded Age robber baron gives a burlap sack of cash with a giant dollar sign on it to a member of Congress, and then the member of Congress gives the baron a piece of paper that says “votes” or “legislation” or “railroads” on it back to him. Anything less obvious than this is, in the Roberts Court’s eyes, free speech.