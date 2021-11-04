The White House’s New Climate Strategy: Let Businesses Solve It

Gabor also posed a more troubling question: “To what extent is the Biden administration counterproductive here?” she asked. On the one hand, the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement under Trump—and taking a generally combative stance toward international agreements—was disastrous. On the other, it ramped up pressure on the rest of the world to pick up its slack. Now that the Biden administration has brought the U.S. back in, “everything goes back to the baseline of the U.S. And the baseline of the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve can’t do anything.”

The argument the U.S. and other wealthy countries have been making this week is that the primary goal of public climate investments should be to transform desperately needed climate projects into profitable investments, shouldering the risk corporations are unwilling to take to save the world. There is now genuine money to be made in green sectors like renewables, for instance. But it’s difficult to imagine that the trillions needed to clean up from climate disasters—known as loss-and-damage funds—will ever generate the kinds of yields investors are hungry for.



Beyond the fear that those private-sector funds will never actually be “mobilized” at the scale needed, there are other concerns about the strings attached to the projects they do finance. Turning public goods into asset classes means building in opportunities to generate returns, like slapping hefty tolls onto Goldman Sachs–built highways or charging extortionate rates for electric vehicle charging. That’s because the goal of these policies isn’t to lower emissions; it’s to generate returns to lower emissions. Making sure investors can tap into the “enormous commercial opportunities in the transition to net-zero” is “embedded” into the green financing framework Carney released this week. “The idea is that you can have monetary and fiscal austerity again because BlackRock will come in and save the day with a little bit of blended finance,” Gabor said. On a CNBC-hosted panel at COP26, Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, announced that his firm had raised $673 million to fund “climate-focused infrastructure” in developing countries.

By utilizing an “innovative leveraging structure,” Yellen said the new green bonds she announced this week “will help attract significant new private climate finance and provide $500 million per year” to finance public and private initiatives through the Climate Investment Funds Capital Markets Mechanism. As Kerry put it in a recent press call—after noting there were trillions available for green things—“the issue is actually deploying those trillions of dollars, because they need to be for bankable, you know, investable deals.”