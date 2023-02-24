Republicans Won the East Palestine Messaging War Because Democrats Never Showed Up for Battle

And there lies a vacuum that Democrats can fill, and finally wrest some control of the narrative. The right says the government is too focused on political correctness to care about Real People. So why don’t Democrats call their bluff by putting forth clear, simple proposals to help East Palestinians? Dare the right to oppose them.



This all started because the initial response to the February 3 derailment from Biden officials, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in particular, was to downplay it. Buttigieg did not publicly address the derailment until February 13, while a Cabinet-level official did not travel to East Palestine for nearly two weeks, when Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan arrived in the small town. This gave the appearance of a cover-up and allowed grifters like Carlson to make the case, night after night to millions of viewers, that the government wasn’t telling the truth about what happened in Ohio.

Biden administration officials have been on the back foot ever since, struggling to keep up with media coverage of the aftereffects of the massive toxic event and unable to push back on the right’s own narrative. This has led to a preposterous situation in which Republicans have taken the mantle of environmentalism—albeit in a sinister and perverted fashion—despite the fact that the GOP is the party of pollution and deregulation. Donald Trump, who showed up in Ohio to hand out Trump water and Make America Great Again hats, literally rolled back regulations on train brakes as president. And yet he still beat Buttigieg to the site of the crash.

