Republicans Won the East Palestine Messaging War Because Democrats Never Showed Up for Battle

For the last three weeks, the political right has owned the story of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, thanks in part to the initial dearth of mainstream media coverage of the disaster and the Biden administration’s own quiet response. Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk declared that the lack of action was evidence of a “war on white people.” Tucker Carlson mused about what would have happened “in, well, the favored cities of Philadelphia and Detroit.” The subtext—which was barely subtext—was that the media and the government were ignoring “the poor, benighted town of East Palestine, Ohio,” because it was overwhelmingly white. His Fox peers Brian Kilmeade and Sean Duffy were only a little subtler, suggesting that the government merely doesn’t care about Republicans: Kilmeade prayed that “you just hope this has nothing to do with the fact that Ohio is a red state,” while Duffy speculated that residents were told to return home because “70 percent of them voted for Donald Trump.”

That is, the East Palestine story has been an empty vessel for right-wing culture-war narratives: Democrats are too woke to keep you safe; they’re conspiring with George Soros and fat cat railroad bosses to poison your children; Pete Buttigieg’s shoes are too fancy. This is all straight out of the Trump faux populist playbook: Provide a narrative that capitalizes on the frustration and disaffection of voters without proposing any policies that would actually help these people.