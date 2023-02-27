This Conservative Pseudo-Democrat Could Become Chicago’s Next Mayor

Instead, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot swept into City Hall, winning all 50 wards in the runoff on a platform that explicitly rejected the machine-style insider politics that had long dominated Chicago (most famously through the Daley family). But backlash from the left and the right—from her eternal war with the Chicago Teachers Union and mishandling of a wrongful police raid, to claims that she is neglecting the police force and allowing corporations to leave Chicago—has left Lightfoot, the first Black woman and openly gay person to become the city’s mayor, with few allies and an uphill battle for reelection. Her approval rating has dropped to 22 percent, and recent polls suggest she might not earn enough votes to make the runoff.

Crime has dominated the conversation this election cycle. Homicides trended upward in 2020 and 2021—among the highest seen since the ’90s—and carjackings surged around the same time, though the rates of both fell in 2022. (While gun violence is a real problem in Chicago, the city’s national reputation as the “murder capital” of the U.S. is overblown.) Meanwhile, the city budget for police has bloated. The city earmarked $1.9 billion for police in 2023—one of the highest police budgets

per capita of any city—while the homicide clearance rate hovers at around the national average of 50 percent. Save for teacher’s union activist Brandon Johnson, who is more focused on bolstering the social safety net, the other top contenders—Vallas, Lightfoot, and Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García—are pushing for more police and a crackdown on crime.

But Vallas stands alone in his fidelity to a “Back the Blue” style of governance. Endorsed by the Chicago police union, he has leaned into expanding the police state as the solution to ending violence. He proposes hiring nearly 1,200 police officers (which amounts to 10 percent of the current total), replacing the Chicago Transit Authority’s private, unarmed security with cops, and replacing the current police superintendent. The hyperfocus on public safety has also led to accusations of racist dog-whistling—for instance, when he told a crowd this week he was “taking back our city.” Over the past week, he has taken heat for “liking” racist and offensive tweets (he apologized and blamed it on an unknown campaign volunteer, then said a day later that he was hacked, even though some of the tweets predate his campaign) and for charging in a 2021 interview that critical race theory was “dangerous” and undermining white families.