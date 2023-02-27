Biden’s Biggest Job Now: Crush the Economic Argument

Obviously, the Republicans won’t offer any transparency beyond saying they’re going to cut all that woke spending by the Pentagon. They never tell the truth about their spending priorities, because they really only have one, or I guess now two. The one traditional GOP spending priority is to do as little of it as possible, especially as concerns poor people, people of color, senior citizens living on tight budgets, and other people with no political power. The second priority is to militarize the border. Or is it? I think that deep down, they’d rather talk about the border than do anything about it.

Actually, the Republicans have already released a blueprint. The main headlines it generated announced that it will boldly protect our children from the Democrats’ evil trans agenda. More substantively, the chapter titles tell us what we need to know: “Ensuring Liberty Through Deregulation”; “Creating Opportunity Through Tax Reform”; “Saving Medicare” (be very nervous when you hear a Republican use the word “saving” in that context); and “Make Social Security Solvent Again.” (Why not “Making,” Mr. GOP copy editor?)

That, too, will be a great fight to pick. Republicans have said, following Donald Trump, that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table. And they say they want to balance the budget in a hurry. Combining those two conditions will require, according to Congressional Budget Office numbers, cuts of 44 percent to everything else. That is impossible. What’s more is that it would be tremendously unpopular. They know this, which is why they lie all the time. Biden and the Democrats have to play offense. Especially with a critical mass of House Republicans willing to drive the country into default over the debt limit.