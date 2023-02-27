Biden’s Biggest Job Now: Crush the Economic Argument

But now, Ohio awaits. The president is really good at building empathic connections to people who have experienced loss or are enduring worry; he should do fine in that setting. But there’s something far more important than local face time: Biden should focus the country’s attention on the way Wall Street is wrecking (literally) the freight-rail industry. The New Republic’s Tim Noah ably described all the ways that moneyed interests had hollowed out the industry last September at the time of the strike—laborers got Dickensian working conditions, communities got massive resistance to reasonable regulation, and the fat cats got the highest profits of any industrial sector in America.

In an interview over the weekend with ABC’s David Muir, Biden mentioned—twice—that the railroad companies make “tens of billions of dollars in profits.” The big four freight-rail companies are hauling in profits of around 50 percent (the average profit margin in American business is just under 10 percent). And, of course, they’re spending a lot of that money on stock buybacks to make themselves even richer. They’re a huge target, and making them into a bad guy is exactly of a piece with the middle-out economics Biden is making the centerpiece of his policy campaign. Taking a stand against the highest-profit employer in America would send a strong signal that he means what he says about sticking up for the little guy—and that he’s ready and willing to make some enemies.

Meanwhile, here’s what we know Biden is doing this week: A White House official tells me that Biden is going to Virginia Beach Tuesday “to highlight how Republicans are threatening default and economic catastrophe unless they can force through” their right-wing, soak-the-worker agenda. Biden “will release his Budget on March 9,” said this official, “and congressional Republicans should provide that same transparency. The American people deserve to know what Republicans are looking to cut, given that in countless previous budgets they have repeatedly proposed devastating cuts to essential programs like the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, which are lowering costs for tens of millions of Americans.”