Biden Has Fully Embraced Trump’s Asylum Policies

But the cautious buoyancy began to sink as Biden kept in place the flagship Miller policy of Title 42, a pretextual use of the Covid pandemic to shut down the majority of migrants’ ability to even make an asylum claim at the border. As the months dragged on and the administration stayed mum on ending Title 42, it started to dawn on asylum advocates that Biden, for reasons political or ideological, was not interested in stepping away from Trump’s border legacy. Moreover, the lack of the malignant figure of Trump looming over the scene, with his crass brutality and sneering disgust for migrants, had made a ton of liberals tune out on the matter entirely. That the Biden policies were basically the same made no real difference. In fact, simply pointing this out now invited not solidarity but rage, with retorts of, “So, I guess you’d just prefer Trump, then?” or similar. Everyone likes to pretend they’re not a tribalist until their guy is in the crosshairs.

Eventually, Biden took some lukewarm stabs at ending the Title 42 policy, with the administration drawing up plans last spring to draw it down. When this effort was blocked by a judge after several states sued, the administration took the opportunity to expand the policy, and has kept expanding it—with the addition of Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians just earlier this year—even as they continued to claim that termination was the ultimate goal. Now, almost a year after the policy’s end was first announced, the path is finally clear, with the administration telling the Supreme Court the legal questions would become moot as the Covid public health emergency itself is phased out in May.

Throughout this tortured process, Biden possessed some small portion of plausible deniability about his allegiance to this restrictionist approach, and immigration legal and human rights groups could at least imagine that things would change with the end of Title 42. After all, even if for reasons of political expediency and avoiding the operational headache of returning to normal processing, Biden had kept that draconian order in place, it wasn’t his policy. It was a hangover from the Trump era, a tool he grew too dependent on but hadn’t himself drawn up; perhaps a remnant that had to be excised for things to move forward.