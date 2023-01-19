Biden’s Asylum Compromise Is a Faustian Bargain

If that sounds like about as flimsy a status as you can set to paper, congratulations on identifying the big problem here. Statutorily, being on humanitarian parole is not even an admission, and it certainly provides no path to a more permanent status or the security that such a status could provide. The status is renewable, but it does little beyond giving the parolee work authorization and temporary protection from removal for just as long as whoever happens to be president believes it is the politically correct calculus. Biden himself is a mixed bag on immigration, and it’s not hard to imagine how things could get very hairy, very quickly, if we were to inaugurate, say, a President Ron DeSantis.

If these circumstances are starting to sound more familiar to you, that’s because this is, more or less, the exact situation that has already played out and become a perpetual immigration sticking point with those here under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, framework as well as those here under the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. Nearly 600,000 people in the former program, along with more than 350,000 in the latter, are now existing in a sort of semi-status, authorized to remain but not really to live securely or fully in civic life, some waiting years or decades for some sort of resolution. These groups live with the precarity of knowing a judicial order could, often for arcane technical reasons, strip them of the lives they’ve built overnight.

We don’t even need to hypothesize on the treacherous path forward for those who are granted the status. Last month, Congress failed to include a version of the Afghan Adjustment Act in its year-end spending deal, already a last-ditch effort after legislators failed to get a standalone version anywhere to a vote. This debacle has left about 76,000 Afghans with not only hazy status but the knowledge that legislation specifically intended to help them get to a more permanent resolution was blocked—and this was before the House passed to Republican control. Efforts to regularize the more than 82,000 Ukrainians who have been paroled in under a separate program are likely to fare only slightly better; if you’re thinking, well, Ukrainians are broadly popular, I’ll remind you that so are Dreamers, and legislation to fix their status has been pending for two decades.