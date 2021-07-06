Walmart’s Play for the Insulin Market Is the Latest Crack in Our Broken Health Care System

In recent years, insulin has emerged as the popular media’s poster child for pharmaceutical price gouging. Though the formulation of the two major products manufactured by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk has remained unchanged since the 1990s, their prices have soared by over 1,100 percent. Much of the sticker shock, pharmaceutical companies and their sycophants whine, is thanks to pharmaceutical benefits managers, or PBMs, whom insurance companies contract to handle their drug benefits and who negotiate to receive rebates directly from drug manufacturers. The higher cost, pharma argues, doesn’t represent what most patients actually pay at the pharmacy register, once things go through their insurance. Of course, not everyone in the United States has insurance—and rising numbers of those who do have sky-high deductibles, which they must pay down before their plans cover anything. That inevitably means that a certain number of diabetes patients pay full freight.

None of this is particularly unusual: Patients get bilked for prescription meds all the time in America, and millions of them skip necessary drugs and care due to their high cost. Many will face serious health consequences as a result. But insulin’s capacity to impose almost immediate disaster makes it unique among medications. While a patient who can’t afford blood pressure medication may eventually have a heart attack, a patient deprived of insulin for mere hours can land in the E.R. Insulin-dependent patients require uninterrupted, constant access to the drug just to survive. This is no easy feat in the U.S., where our health care financing system forces patients to navigate Byzantine bureaucracies, shuffles them between plans due to changes in income or employment, or leaves them stranded without coverage at all.

High-profile tragedies like the death of 26-year-old Alec Smith—who died in his apartment surrounded by empty insulin pens in 2017 just days before his next paycheck—have galvanized politicians and the broader public like few other health care horror stories in recent memory.* But lawmakers have struggled to meaningfully address the problem: Several states have capped insurance co-pays in plans they regulate; tweaks in Medicare have assuaged the problem for its beneficiaries. Individual physicians have filtered more patients toward safety-net pharmacies offering steep discounts.