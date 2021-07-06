Walmart’s Play for the Insulin Market Is the Latest Crack in Our Broken Health Care System

The deal Walmart has inked with Novo Nordisk, that will allow them to sell the Danish drug manufacturer’s short-acting Novolog insulin for $75 a vial is nothing short of revolutionary—that is, if you believe the press release the retail Goliath released at the end of June, announcing the arrangement. Several news outlets more or less echoed these sentiments, noting that the price amounted to a discount of up to 75 percent off the typical $300 list price of a life-sustaining drug whose skyrocketing costs have been explicitly tied to multiple deaths in recent years. As the Good News Network put it, “Walmart is seeking to bring ‘everyday low prices’ to medical care.”

And they’re not exactly wrong—while $75 isn’t cheap, it’s significantly less than what a patient paying full-freight would shell out at most other pharmacies. But if you’re skeptical that these two multibillion-dollar corporations were suddenly moved by altruism, your doubts are warranted. Far from solving the insulin pricing crisis, this development merely sheds some light on the cracks in the healthcare system—as well as Walmart’s growing role in monetizing them.

In recent years, insulin has emerged as the popular media’s poster child for pharmaceutical price gouging. Though the formulation of the two major products manufactured by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have remained unchanged since the 1990s, their prices have soared by over 1100%. Much of the sticker shock, pharmaceutical companies and their sycophants whine, is thanks to pharmaceutical benefits managers, or PBMs, who insurance companies contract to handle their drug benefits and who negotiate to receive rebates directly from drug manufacturers. The higher cost, pharma argues, doesn’t represent what most patients actually pay at the pharmacy register, once things go through their insurance. Of course, not everyone in the U.S. has insurance—and rising numbers of those who do have sky-high deductibles, which they must pay down before their plans cover anything. That inevitably means that a certain number of diabetes patients pay full freight.