Democrats Are Overselling Build Back Better’s Insulin Pricing Cap

But insulin does serve a uniquely urgent physiological purpose that makes the gazillions of tiny cracks in the U.S. health care system more obvious than any other drug possibly could. For most of us, our pancreases secrete insulin to metabolize sugar on a near-constant basis. Type 1 (and some type 2) diabetics must essentially act as their own pancreas, carefully managing proper doses of prescribed insulin throughout the day—a reality that some patients have described to me as being like doing constant math problems in your head throughout everyday activities.

The health consequences of screwing this up can become dramatic in only a few hours; in less than a day’s time, a mistake or a missed dose can become a medical emergency requiring hospitalization or causing permanent damage or death. While inconsistent dosing or stretches of skipping all sorts of drugs can have dire health consequences, the effects are usually cumulative over time and may be difficult to decisively ascribe solely to drug rationing. But insulin is different: There are very, very few other drugs whose absence can drive such catastrophic effects so quickly and directly.



That makes insulin users intensely vulnerable to all sorts of coverage blips inherent to our health care system. Such gaps can be devastating for anyone—think of what can happen when an uninsured person gets into a car accident. But other minor issues that register as mere annoyances for many patients can be cataclysmic when it comes to insulin—say, realizing that your insurance didn’t go through on a Friday evening or deciding to go two weeks without coverage between jobs. In a system whose functionality hinges on a complicated bureaucracy of profit-driven payers and corporatized providers bickering over bills, there are all sorts of frustrating pitfalls for patients to navigate. Requiring a life-sustaining medication multiple times a day for life inevitably makes it more likely that you’ll trip into one of those pitfalls, at which point you have no choice but to pay full freight. In the years I’ve spent interviewing people with type 1 diabetes, I haven’t met too many who haven’t had to do this at least once.

Those are problems that insulin copay caps can’t solve. Of the known patients who died of insulin rationing over the past several years, most didn’t have insurance at all. While copay caps do help people with high deductibles—or perhaps even change the material calculus of whether insurance is “affordable”—they don’t caulk the many holes in the coverage landscape that make life so dangerous for patients whose survival depends on constant management of their condition. In a system where coverage isn’t universal with the most minimal possible cost-sharing, you simply can’t run drug-pricing relief through the insurance system—however much drug companies may like it. (Unsurprisingly, many state-level insulin copay cap bills were championed by manufacturers.)