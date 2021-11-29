Democrats Are Overselling Build Back Better’s Insulin Pricing Cap

Those are problems that insulin copay caps can’t solve. Of the known patients who died of insulin rationing over the past several years, most didn’t have insurance at all. While copay caps do help people with high deductibles—or perhaps even change the material calculus of whether insurance is “affordable”—they don’t caulk the many holes in the coverage landscape that make life so dangerous for patients whose survival depends on constant management of their condition. In a system where coverage isn’t universal with the most minimal possible cost-sharing, you simply can’t run drug-pricing relief through the insurance system—however much drug companies may like it. (Unsurprisingly, many state-level insulin copay cap bills were championed by manufacturers.)

In other words, that drug pricing is even a salient political issue at all reflects bad insurance coverage just as much as it does high drug prices. With truly universal coverage, “drug pricing” would hardly be a coherent concept, let alone one that inflames voters. But in the piecemeal system we have, without multiple companies churning out generic short-acting insulins and millions of people saddled with crummy coverage or no coverage at all, the only way to address the root of the insulin pricing crisis is to reduce the list price enough that paying full freight won’t cause emergencies—and it’s inconceivable that drug firms would consider lowering their price to that degree without being forced. Short of systemic overhauls like Medicare for All, the only feasible Option B would be the public manufacturing or government provision of insulin at no cost, as public health departments do for tuberculosis treatment. With only a few million people in the United States on insulin, these moves would hardly be prohibitive! The reason they aren’t on the table, one may reasonably suspect, is it sets a precedent that would expand public intervention in pharmaceutical policy.

So be it! Insulin may crystallize the problems with the U.S. health care system, but it hardly has a monopoly on them. Copay caps will make a meaningful difference for many people. But they can’t help those who are in the most danger. The politics of drug pricing must grapple with coverage, too, and insulin must always be within reach of those without it.