Democrats Must Boycott Fox News. Right Now.

Think about this. Fox’s Decision Desk was right: Biden won Arizona. And they were first. These cable networks are in insane competition to be right and first on election night. Fox was both. It did what cable news networks all want to do.

And yet nearly everyone at Fox saw it not as a victory, but a crisis. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, on-air personalities who for some reason have reputations as “news” people, both suggested that numbers alone were not a sufficient basis on which to call elections (!?). In a separate conversation with a colleague, Scott whined that Bill Sammon, who headed the Decision Desk, had displayed “arrogance” in calling Arizona and failed to grasp that his job was to “protect the brand.”

Usually, when a news network goes through an episode this embarrassing, some heads roll. And heads did roll. But not Scott’s or Wallace’s or Baier’s or MacCallum’s. No. Instead, Fox News axed the people who got it right: Sammon and political editor Chris Stirewalt. And in Sammon’s case at least, the directive came from Rupert Murdoch himself. “Maybe best to let Bill go right away,” Murdoch is quoted as saying in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit papers.