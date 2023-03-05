Democrats Must Boycott Fox News. Right Now.

The reason is simple: We know now with certainty that this is not a news organization in any way, shape, or form. And every time a Democrat sits in a Fox News chair and answers those loaded questions, she or he is saying: I, and we Democrats generally, accept your legitimacy as a news organization.

Democrats can no longer do that.

Read Peter Baker’s mind-blowing account in Sunday’s New York Times about what went on at Fox in the days and weeks after the network was the first to call Arizona correctly for Joe Biden. In mid-November 2020, after Biden was the president-elect, Fox News execs Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace called a Zoom meeting to discuss how, in Baker’s words, to “keep from angering the network’s conservative audience again by calling an election for a Democrat before the competition.” Scott said in the meeting: “Listen, it’s one of the sad realities: If we hadn’t called Arizona, those three or four days following Election Day, our ratings would have been bigger. The mystery would have been still hanging out there.”