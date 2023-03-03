There’s Never Been a Better Time to Take on Fox News

Fox News’s increasing radicalism over the course of the Trump era—and the related departure of many of the network’s most prominent journalists, including Wallace and Smith—left that theory in tatters. But it wasn’t fully destroyed until last month, when revelations from Dominion Voting Systems’s lawsuit against the company laid bare the fact that Fox was really nothing more than a propaganda network. Terrified its viewers would flee if they were told the truth, its hosts lied repeatedly about the 2020 election. Text messages and other documents released as part of that lawsuit show again and again that the network is a giant fraud, its hosts are liars, and all parties are fully aware of this.



For years, Democrats have walked a fine line with Fox News. The network has, unsurprisingly, been an antagonist for the party more or less since its inception—by the mid-’90s the cable news network had replaced Rush Limbaugh as the focal point of liberal scorn. But even though the knocks on Fox were accurate—there was nothing fair and balanced about the network; its right-wing bias was clear and obvious; it and its hosts had it out for Democrats—the critics often came across as whiners. Moreover, Democrats still had to make regular appearances on Fox—at least the newsier parts of it—a fact that caused many to tamp down their criticism. As a result, for most of its existence, the ire directed at Fox was more focused at specific opinion hosts than at the network itself.



But the Dominion disclosures have forced Democrats’ hands in ways that the tidy status quo failed to provoke. In a letter sent to Fox’s leadership on Wednesday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded its hosts publicly acknowledge that they deliberately misled their viewers about the outcome of the 2020 election. ​​“Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate election conspiracy theories to this day,” they write. As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent noted, Democratic criticisms of Fox News are sharper and more direct than they’ve ever been before: The letter refers to its content as “propaganda”—a term that Democrats have largely avoided in the past.

