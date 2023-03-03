There’s Never Been a Better Time to Take on Fox News

The timing of this escalation is not incidental. Though it’s certainly related to the exchanges that have been released via the Dominion lawsuit, Democrats are also reacting to the fact that Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently gave Tucker Carlson tens of thousands of hours of footage from the January 6 insurrection. There is no question why McCarthy gave it to Carlson: He hopes that the right-wing opinion leader will turn it into conservative agitprop and bolster a series of false narratives about the riot at the Capitol—that the protesters were peaceful, that the narrative around that riot is not only overblown but politically motivated, that the real agitators were Democrats and antifa.



Carlson’s own text messages about the 2020 election—in which he repeatedly acknowledges that Donald Trump is acting unhinged—give all of this an air of the absurd. Carlson knows that the 2020 election was legitimate and that January 6 posed a serious threat, both to the body politic and to the movement of which he is a leader. His text messages to Fox producers and other hosts make that much clear. And yet it is Carlson who will lead the propaganda effort to weave a yarn out of the footage he—and he alone—has been provided by McCarthy.



Democrats have an opportunity to continue to raise the stakes. They possess receipts that they’ve never had before that prove Fox’s hosts do not believe what they peddle on their shows. But what should they do with this knowledge? And how do you make effective use of it in a hyperpartisan environment?

