Biden vs. Musk Is the War America Needs

“When I think climate change,” Biden is fond of saying, “I think jobs.” This is a savvy political maneuver: to make climate action palatable to the public, the president took a cue from the Green New Deal in framing decarbonization as a patriotic duty that would supercharge the clean energy economy and generate millions of jobs. But as the news in Buffalo makes clear, not all climate jobs are created equal. Some are subject to the whims of capricious billionaires. Many are physically and mentally exhausting. Few of them are currently union jobs . All of them, however, deserve the protection of the White House in their right to organize.

Even with his legislative agenda stalled in a gridlocked Congress, Biden has options. He cannot muscle through the PRO Act, a major priority of the labor movement, but he can condemn the brazen tactics of Musk and his ilk. With his choice of Su to replace Marty Walsh as labor secretary, he seems to be signaling his interest in having the Labor Department more aggressively enforce the National Labor Relations Act. He also can issue an executive order to deny federal contracts to companies that intimidate or retaliate against workers.

Whether Mr. Biden will do these things is another question. As much as he likes to style himself as a union man, the president has been losing his credibility with labor for months. He started his term strong by cheering on the unionization effort at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama—affirming the workers’ right to organize, a simple but nevertheless rare intervention from an office historically loath to spar with corporate America. By the end of last year, however, he was calling on Congress to avert a strike from the nation’s railroad workers, despite most union members voting down the contract. Abandoning his blue-collar bona fides is not smart politics: while Mr. Biden’s approval rating hovers near historic lows, approval of labor unions is reaching historic highs.